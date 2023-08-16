Soni Medicare Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.54 crore, up 12.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.54 crore in June 2023 up 12.75% from Rs. 6.68 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2023 up 64.63% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2023 up 21.62% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

Soni Medicare EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2022.

Soni Medicare shares closed at 23.54 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.27% returns over the last 6 months and 6.52% over the last 12 months.