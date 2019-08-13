Soni Medicare Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.07 crore, up 27.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Soni Medicare are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.07 crore in June 2019 up 27.23% from Rs. 3.20 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2019 up 21.1% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2019 up 53.85% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2018.
Soni Medicare shares closed at 36.50 on May 15, 2019 (BSE)
First Published on Aug 13, 2019 01:15 pm