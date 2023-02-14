Soni Medicare Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.47 crore, up 62.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.47 crore in December 2022 up 62.52% from Rs. 4.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 110.24% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2022 up 182.35% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.