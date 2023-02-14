 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Soni Medicare Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.47 crore, up 62.52% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Soni Medicare are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.47 crore in December 2022 up 62.52% from Rs. 4.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 110.24% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2022 up 182.35% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.

Soni Medicare
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7.47 7.82 4.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7.47 7.82 4.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.18 2.29 1.52
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.58 1.30 1.10
Depreciation 0.16 0.16 0.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.49 3.94 2.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.07 0.13 -0.83
Other Income 0.19 0.16 0.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.26 0.28 -0.71
Interest 0.17 0.16 0.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.08 0.13 -0.78
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.08 0.13 -0.78
Tax 0.01 0.02 -0.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.07 0.11 -0.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.07 0.11 -0.71
Equity Share Capital 4.26 4.26 4.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.17 0.25 -1.67
Diluted EPS 0.17 0.25 -1.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.17 0.25 -1.67
Diluted EPS 0.17 0.25 -1.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited