Soni Medicare Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.47 crore, up 62.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.47 crore in December 2022 up 62.52% from Rs. 4.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 110.24% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2022 up 182.35% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.

Soni Medicare EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.67 in December 2021.

Soni Medicare shares closed at 24.85 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.44% returns over the last 6 months and -47.24% over the last 12 months.