Soni Medicare Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.60 crore, down 31.33% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2022 / 01:34 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Soni Medicare are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.60 crore in December 2021 down 31.33% from Rs. 6.70 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021 down 465.35% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021 down 182.26% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2020.
Soni Medicare shares closed at 46.70 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)
|Soni Medicare
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.60
|5.76
|6.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.60
|5.76
|6.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.52
|1.70
|1.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.10
|1.07
|1.21
|Depreciation
|0.20
|0.18
|0.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.62
|2.48
|3.84
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.83
|0.33
|0.42
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.03
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.71
|0.36
|0.43
|Interest
|0.07
|0.18
|0.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.78
|0.18
|0.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.78
|0.18
|0.19
|Tax
|-0.07
|0.04
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.71
|0.14
|0.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.71
|0.14
|0.19
|Equity Share Capital
|4.26
|4.26
|4.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.67
|0.32
|0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-1.67
|0.32
|0.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.67
|0.32
|0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-1.67
|0.32
|0.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited