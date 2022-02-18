Soni Medicare Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.60 crore, down 31.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.60 crore in December 2021 down 31.33% from Rs. 6.70 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021 down 465.35% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021 down 182.26% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2020.

Soni Medicare shares closed at 46.70 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)