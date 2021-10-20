Sonata Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 189.04 crore, down 9.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 189.04 crore in September 2021 down 9.61% from Rs. 209.14 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 87.39 crore in September 2021 up 67.64% from Rs. 52.13 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.52 crore in September 2021 up 38.53% from Rs. 76.17 crore in September 2020.

Sonata EPS has increased to Rs. 8.41 in September 2021 from Rs. 5.02 in September 2020.

Sonata shares closed at 966.80 on October 19, 2021 (BSE)