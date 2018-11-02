Sonata Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 205.83 crore, up 14.89% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 205.83 crore in September 2018 up 14.89% from Rs. 179.16 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.04 crore in September 2018 up 17.07% from Rs. 39.33 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.45 crore in September 2018 up 21.93% from Rs. 53.68 crore in September 2017.

Sonata EPS has increased to Rs. 4.43 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.79 in September 2017.

Sonata shares closed at 190.00 on February 14, 2017 (NSE) and has given -46.34% returns over the last 6 months and 2.18% over the last 12 months.