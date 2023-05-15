English
    Sonata Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 231.98 crore, up 19.35% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sonata Software are:

    Net Sales at Rs 231.98 crore in March 2023 up 19.35% from Rs. 194.37 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.00 crore in March 2023 up 10.65% from Rs. 31.63 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.24 crore in March 2023 up 8.03% from Rs. 47.43 crore in March 2022.

    Sonata EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.48 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.04 in March 2022.

    Sonata shares closed at 874.90 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 61.72% returns over the last 6 months and 76.24% over the last 12 months.

    Sonata Software
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations231.98233.17194.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations231.98233.17194.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods26.0820.2817.95
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost152.47139.87114.87
    Depreciation4.714.864.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses50.3934.8228.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.6733.3428.96
    Other Income48.2043.6214.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.5376.9643.06
    Interest1.531.731.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax45.0075.2341.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax45.0075.2341.10
    Tax10.0010.549.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities35.0064.6931.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period35.0064.6931.63
    Equity Share Capital13.8713.8710.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----561.36
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.484.673.04
    Diluted EPS2.524.673.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.484.673.04
    Diluted EPS2.524.673.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 15, 2023 09:40 am