Sonata Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 231.98 crore, up 19.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 231.98 crore in March 2023 up 19.35% from Rs. 194.37 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.00 crore in March 2023 up 10.65% from Rs. 31.63 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.24 crore in March 2023 up 8.03% from Rs. 47.43 crore in March 2022.

Sonata EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.48 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.04 in March 2022.

Sonata shares closed at 874.90 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 61.72% returns over the last 6 months and 76.24% over the last 12 months.