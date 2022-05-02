 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sonata Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 194.37 crore, down 1.35% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2022 / 08:57 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sonata Software are:

Net Sales at Rs 194.37 crore in March 2022 down 1.35% from Rs. 197.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.63 crore in March 2022 down 19.21% from Rs. 39.15 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.43 crore in March 2022 down 20.03% from Rs. 59.31 crore in March 2021.

Sonata EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.77 in March 2021.

Sonata shares closed at 752.10 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.08% returns over the last 6 months and 32.14% over the last 12 months.

Sonata Software
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 194.37 185.87 197.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 194.37 185.87 197.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 17.95 22.48 15.97
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 114.87 104.12 112.03
Depreciation 4.37 4.31 4.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.22 30.97 20.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.96 23.99 43.73
Other Income 14.10 43.93 10.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.06 67.92 54.69
Interest 1.96 2.17 2.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 41.10 65.75 52.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 41.10 65.75 52.31
Tax 9.47 9.50 13.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.63 56.25 39.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.63 56.25 39.15
Equity Share Capital 10.39 10.39 10.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 561.36 519.13 519.13
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.04 5.42 3.77
Diluted EPS 3.04 5.41 3.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.04 5.42 3.77
Diluted EPS 3.04 5.41 3.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 2, 2022 08:52 am
