Sonata Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 194.37 crore, down 1.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 194.37 crore in March 2022 down 1.35% from Rs. 197.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.63 crore in March 2022 down 19.21% from Rs. 39.15 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.43 crore in March 2022 down 20.03% from Rs. 59.31 crore in March 2021.

Sonata EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.77 in March 2021.

Sonata shares closed at 752.10 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.08% returns over the last 6 months and 32.14% over the last 12 months.