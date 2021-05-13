Sonata Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 197.03 crore, down 11.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 197.03 crore in March 2021 down 11.16% from Rs. 221.78 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.15 crore in March 2021 down 50.49% from Rs. 79.08 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.31 crore in March 2021 down 38.71% from Rs. 96.77 crore in March 2020.

Sonata EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.77 in March 2021 from Rs. 7.61 in March 2020.

Sonata shares closed at 590.50 on May 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 73.80% returns over the last 6 months and 199.06% over the last 12 months.