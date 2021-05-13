MARKET NEWS

Sonata Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 197.03 crore, down 11.16% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2021 / 10:03 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sonata Software are:

Net Sales at Rs 197.03 crore in March 2021 down 11.16% from Rs. 221.78 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.15 crore in March 2021 down 50.49% from Rs. 79.08 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.31 crore in March 2021 down 38.71% from Rs. 96.77 crore in March 2020.

Sonata EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.77 in March 2021 from Rs. 7.61 in March 2020.

Sonata shares closed at 590.50 on May 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 73.80% returns over the last 6 months and 199.06% over the last 12 months.

Sonata Software
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations197.03193.08221.78
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations197.03193.08221.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods15.9713.5715.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost112.03108.74120.80
Depreciation4.624.725.28
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses20.6813.5244.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.7352.5336.04
Other Income10.9633.5655.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.6986.0991.49
Interest2.382.402.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax52.3183.6988.62
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax52.3183.6988.62
Tax13.1629.399.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities39.1554.3079.08
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period39.1554.3079.08
Equity Share Capital10.3910.3910.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves519.13362.89362.89
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.775.237.61
Diluted EPS3.775.227.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.775.237.61
Diluted EPS3.775.227.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sonata #Sonata Software
first published: May 13, 2021 09:44 am

