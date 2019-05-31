Sonata Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 219.07 crore, up 21.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 219.07 crore in March 2019 up 21.96% from Rs. 179.62 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.82 crore in March 2019 up 3% from Rs. 43.51 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.18 crore in March 2019 up 9.04% from Rs. 57.94 crore in March 2018.

Sonata EPS has increased to Rs. 4.32 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.19 in March 2018.

Sonata shares closed at 354.50 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 15.70% returns over the last 6 months and -3.77% over the last 12 months.