    Sonata Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 234.87 crore, up 7.49% Y-o-Y

    July 31, 2023 / 09:08 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sonata Software are:

    Net Sales at Rs 234.87 crore in June 2023 up 7.49% from Rs. 218.51 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.71 crore in June 2023 down 95.86% from Rs. 89.70 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.58 crore in June 2023 down 90.12% from Rs. 107.09 crore in June 2022.

    Sonata EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.63 in June 2022.

    Sonata shares closed at 1,061.40 on July 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 75.47% returns over the last 6 months and 102.88% over the last 12 months.

    Sonata Software
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations234.87231.98218.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations234.87231.98218.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods29.4426.0825.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.09----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost170.25152.47123.95
    Depreciation4.924.714.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.1550.3928.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.80-1.6736.07
    Other Income6.4648.2066.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.6646.53102.67
    Interest1.221.531.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.4445.00100.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.4445.00100.78
    Tax0.7310.0011.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.7135.0089.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.7135.0089.70
    Equity Share Capital13.8713.8710.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.272.488.63
    Diluted EPS0.272.528.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.272.488.63
    Diluted EPS0.272.528.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jul 31, 2023 08:55 am

