Sonata Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 234.87 crore, up 7.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 234.87 crore in June 2023 up 7.49% from Rs. 218.51 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.71 crore in June 2023 down 95.86% from Rs. 89.70 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.58 crore in June 2023 down 90.12% from Rs. 107.09 crore in June 2022.

Sonata EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.63 in June 2022.

Sonata shares closed at 1,061.40 on July 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 75.47% returns over the last 6 months and 102.88% over the last 12 months.