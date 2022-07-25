 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sonata Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 218.51 crore, up 15.7% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 10:37 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sonata Software are:

Net Sales at Rs 218.51 crore in June 2022 up 15.7% from Rs. 188.86 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.70 crore in June 2022 up 49.77% from Rs. 59.89 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.09 crore in June 2022 up 31.62% from Rs. 81.36 crore in June 2021.

Sonata EPS has increased to Rs. 8.63 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.76 in June 2021.

Sonata shares closed at 719.30 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.92% returns over the last 6 months and -7.15% over the last 12 months.

Sonata Software
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 218.51 194.37 188.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 218.51 194.37 188.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 25.50 17.95 26.52
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 123.95 114.87 100.89
Depreciation 4.42 4.37 4.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.57 28.22 22.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.07 28.96 34.63
Other Income 66.60 14.10 42.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 102.67 43.06 76.72
Interest 1.89 1.96 2.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 100.78 41.10 74.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 100.78 41.10 74.21
Tax 11.08 9.47 14.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 89.70 31.63 59.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 89.70 31.63 59.89
Equity Share Capital 10.39 10.39 10.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- 561.36 519.13
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.63 3.04 5.76
Diluted EPS 8.63 3.04 5.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.63 3.04 5.76
Diluted EPS 8.63 3.04 5.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sonata #Sonata Software
first published: Jul 25, 2022 10:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.