Sonata Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 188.86 crore, up 3.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 188.86 crore in June 2021 up 3.68% from Rs. 182.15 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.89 crore in June 2021 up 79.04% from Rs. 33.45 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.36 crore in June 2021 up 54.59% from Rs. 52.63 crore in June 2020.

Sonata EPS has increased to Rs. 5.76 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.22 in June 2020.

Sonata shares closed at 785.00 on August 03, 2021 (BSE)