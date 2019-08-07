Sonata Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 208.77 crore, up 8.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 208.77 crore in June 2019 up 8.48% from Rs. 192.45 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.16 crore in June 2019 down 13.44% from Rs. 42.93 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.87 crore in June 2019 up 1.91% from Rs. 58.75 crore in June 2018.

Sonata EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.58 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.14 in June 2018.

Sonata shares closed at 315.60 on August 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.35% returns over the last 6 months and -2.56% over the last 12 months.