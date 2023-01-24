Sonata Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 233.17 crore, up 25.45% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sonata Software are:Net Sales at Rs 233.17 crore in December 2022 up 25.45% from Rs. 185.87 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.69 crore in December 2022 up 15% from Rs. 56.25 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.82 crore in December 2022 up 13.28% from Rs. 72.23 crore in December 2021.
Sonata EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.67 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.42 in December 2021.
|Sonata shares closed at 593.10 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.88% returns over the last 6 months and -3.39% over the last 12 months.
|Sonata Software
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|233.17
|237.19
|185.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|233.17
|237.19
|185.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|20.28
|30.50
|22.48
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|139.87
|127.21
|104.12
|Depreciation
|4.86
|4.52
|4.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|34.82
|31.26
|30.97
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|33.34
|43.70
|23.99
|Other Income
|43.62
|1.26
|43.93
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|76.96
|44.96
|67.92
|Interest
|1.73
|1.81
|2.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|75.23
|43.15
|65.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|75.23
|43.15
|65.75
|Tax
|10.54
|12.18
|9.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|64.69
|30.97
|56.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|64.69
|30.97
|56.25
|Equity Share Capital
|13.87
|13.86
|10.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|519.13
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.67
|2.23
|5.42
|Diluted EPS
|4.67
|2.23
|5.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.67
|2.23
|5.42
|Diluted EPS
|4.67
|2.23
|5.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited