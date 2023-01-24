 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sonata Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 233.17 crore, up 25.45% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 06:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sonata Software are:Net Sales at Rs 233.17 crore in December 2022 up 25.45% from Rs. 185.87 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.69 crore in December 2022 up 15% from Rs. 56.25 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.82 crore in December 2022 up 13.28% from Rs. 72.23 crore in December 2021.
Sonata EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.67 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.42 in December 2021. Sonata shares closed at 593.10 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.88% returns over the last 6 months and -3.39% over the last 12 months.
Sonata Software
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations233.17237.19185.87
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations233.17237.19185.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods20.2830.5022.48
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost139.87127.21104.12
Depreciation4.864.524.31
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses34.8231.2630.97
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.3443.7023.99
Other Income43.621.2643.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax76.9644.9667.92
Interest1.731.812.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax75.2343.1565.75
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax75.2343.1565.75
Tax10.5412.189.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities64.6930.9756.25
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period64.6930.9756.25
Equity Share Capital13.8713.8610.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----519.13
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.672.235.42
Diluted EPS4.672.235.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.672.235.42
Diluted EPS4.672.235.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

