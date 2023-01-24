Sonata Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 233.17 crore, up 25.45% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 233.17 237.19 185.87 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 233.17 237.19 185.87 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 20.28 30.50 22.48 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 139.87 127.21 104.12 Depreciation 4.86 4.52 4.31 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 34.82 31.26 30.97 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.34 43.70 23.99 Other Income 43.62 1.26 43.93 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 76.96 44.96 67.92 Interest 1.73 1.81 2.17 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 75.23 43.15 65.75 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 75.23 43.15 65.75 Tax 10.54 12.18 9.50 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 64.69 30.97 56.25 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 64.69 30.97 56.25 Equity Share Capital 13.87 13.86 10.39 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 519.13 Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.67 2.23 5.42 Diluted EPS 4.67 2.23 5.41 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.67 2.23 5.42 Diluted EPS 4.67 2.23 5.41 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited