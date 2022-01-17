Sonata Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 185.87 crore, down 3.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 185.87 crore in December 2021 down 3.73% from Rs. 193.08 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.25 crore in December 2021 up 3.59% from Rs. 54.30 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.23 crore in December 2021 down 20.46% from Rs. 90.81 crore in December 2020.

Sonata EPS has increased to Rs. 5.42 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.23 in December 2020.

Sonata shares closed at 861.50 on January 14, 2022 (BSE)