Sonata Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 193.08 crore, down 16.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 193.08 crore in December 2020 down 16.12% from Rs. 230.18 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.30 crore in December 2020 up 10.52% from Rs. 49.13 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.81 crore in December 2020 up 22.95% from Rs. 73.86 crore in December 2019.

Sonata EPS has increased to Rs. 5.23 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.73 in December 2019.

Sonata shares closed at 384.60 on February 03, 2021 (NSE)