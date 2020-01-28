Sonata Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 230.18 crore, up 8.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 230.18 crore in December 2019 up 8.58% from Rs. 211.99 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.13 crore in December 2019 up 27.12% from Rs. 38.65 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.86 crore in December 2019 up 27.96% from Rs. 57.72 crore in December 2018.

Sonata EPS has increased to Rs. 4.73 in December 2019 from Rs. 3.72 in December 2018.

Sonata shares closed at 347.40 on January 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given 4.70% returns over the last 6 months and 9.87% over the last 12 months.