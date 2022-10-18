 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sonata Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,495.98 crore, up 55.32% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 11:11 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sonata Software are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,495.98 crore in September 2022 up 55.32% from Rs. 963.18 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.71 crore in September 2022 up 23.63% from Rs. 91.17 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 165.74 crore in September 2022 up 21.35% from Rs. 136.58 crore in September 2021.

Sonata EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.77 in September 2021.

Sonata shares closed at 504.50 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.81% returns over the last 6 months and -27.33% over the last 12 months.

Sonata Software
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,495.98 1,778.86 963.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,495.98 1,778.86 963.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 982.31 1,425.93 595.57
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 36.56 -105.23 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 222.28 214.28 174.98
Depreciation 13.62 12.97 11.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 100.20 102.24 69.57
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 141.01 128.67 111.36
Other Income 11.11 18.19 13.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 152.12 146.86 124.88
Interest 3.79 3.73 4.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 148.33 143.13 120.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 148.33 143.13 120.16
Tax 35.62 35.37 28.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 112.71 107.76 91.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 112.71 107.76 91.17
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 112.71 107.76 91.17
Equity Share Capital 10.39 10.39 10.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.13 10.37 8.77
Diluted EPS 8.13 10.37 8.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.85 10.37 8.77
Diluted EPS 8.13 10.37 8.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

