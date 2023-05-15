English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sonata Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,913.50 crore, up 30.74% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sonata Software are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,913.50 crore in March 2023 up 30.74% from Rs. 1,463.63 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.77 crore in March 2023 up 12.76% from Rs. 100.90 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 176.57 crore in March 2023 up 15.31% from Rs. 153.13 crore in March 2022.

    Sonata EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.20 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.71 in March 2022.

    Sonata shares closed at 874.90 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 61.72% returns over the last 6 months and 76.24% over the last 12 months.

    Sonata Software
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,913.502,260.781,463.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,913.502,260.781,463.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,349.001,724.391,036.07
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.7331.05--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost256.79239.76205.32
    Depreciation18.9213.6213.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses144.38109.32114.14
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax132.68142.6495.03
    Other Income24.9716.5545.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax157.65159.19140.06
    Interest7.173.854.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax150.48155.34135.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax150.48155.34135.83
    Tax36.7137.6834.93
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities113.77117.66100.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period113.77117.66100.90
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates113.77117.66100.90
    Equity Share Capital13.8713.8710.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----1,088.81
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.208.489.71
    Diluted EPS8.208.489.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.208.489.71
    Diluted EPS8.208.489.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sonata #Sonata Software
    first published: May 15, 2023 09:17 am