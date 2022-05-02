Sonata Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,463.63 crore, up 36.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,463.63 crore in March 2022 up 36.06% from Rs. 1,075.71 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.90 crore in March 2022 up 21.48% from Rs. 83.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.13 crore in March 2022 up 25.52% from Rs. 122.00 crore in March 2021.

Sonata EPS has increased to Rs. 9.71 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.99 in March 2021.

Sonata shares closed at 752.10 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.08% returns over the last 6 months and 32.14% over the last 12 months.