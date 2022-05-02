 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sonata Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,463.63 crore, up 36.06% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sonata Software are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,463.63 crore in March 2022 up 36.06% from Rs. 1,075.71 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.90 crore in March 2022 up 21.48% from Rs. 83.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.13 crore in March 2022 up 25.52% from Rs. 122.00 crore in March 2021.

Sonata EPS has increased to Rs. 9.71 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.99 in March 2021.

Sonata shares closed at 752.10 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.08% returns over the last 6 months and 32.14% over the last 12 months.

Sonata Software
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,463.63 1,858.02 1,075.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,463.63 1,858.02 1,075.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,036.07 1,456.82 743.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 205.32 188.95 168.00
Depreciation 13.07 12.68 9.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 114.14 80.58 61.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 95.03 118.99 93.70
Other Income 45.03 15.27 18.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 140.06 134.26 112.62
Interest 4.23 4.67 3.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 135.83 129.59 109.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 135.83 129.59 109.07
Tax 34.93 31.92 26.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 100.90 97.67 83.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 100.90 97.67 83.06
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 100.90 97.67 83.06
Equity Share Capital 10.39 10.39 10.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 1,088.81 -- 895.08
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.71 9.40 7.99
Diluted EPS 9.70 9.39 7.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.71 9.40 7.99
Diluted EPS 9.70 9.39 7.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 2, 2022 09:00 am
