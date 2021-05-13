Sonata Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,075.71 crore, up 15.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,075.71 crore in March 2021 up 15.83% from Rs. 928.68 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.06 crore in March 2021 up 34.42% from Rs. 61.79 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.00 crore in March 2021 up 28.14% from Rs. 95.21 crore in March 2020.

Sonata EPS has increased to Rs. 7.99 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.95 in March 2020.

Sonata shares closed at 590.50 on May 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 73.80% returns over the last 6 months and 199.06% over the last 12 months.