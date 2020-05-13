App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 10:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sonata Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 928.68 crore, up 11.15% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sonata Software are:

Net Sales at Rs 928.68 crore in March 2020 up 11.15% from Rs. 835.55 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.79 crore in March 2020 down 5.45% from Rs. 65.35 crore in March 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.21 crore in March 2020 down 0.73% from Rs. 95.91 crore in March 2019.

Sonata EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.95 in March 2020 from Rs. 6.29 in March 2019.

Sonata shares closed at 197.45 on May 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -35.59% returns over the last 6 months and -41.89% over the last 12 months.

Sonata Software
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations928.681,236.88835.55
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations928.681,236.88835.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods588.95890.37515.72
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost170.11166.97152.51
Depreciation9.239.134.01
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses86.5969.8778.90
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.80100.5484.41
Other Income12.188.597.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax85.98109.1391.90
Interest3.554.300.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax82.43104.8391.19
Exceptional Items----0.91
P/L Before Tax82.43104.8392.10
Tax20.6428.9726.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities61.7975.8665.35
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period61.7975.8665.35
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates61.7975.8665.35
Equity Share Capital10.3910.3910.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves659.28757.87757.87
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.957.306.29
Diluted EPS5.957.306.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.957.306.29
Diluted EPS5.957.306.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
First Published on May 13, 2020 10:22 am

tags #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sonata #Sonata Software

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus lockdown | Here's how you can buy alcohol in Maharashtra

Coronavirus lockdown | Here's how you can buy alcohol in Maharashtra

COVID-19 hits hotel industry; revenue per room drops 13-29% in January-March in top cities: Report

COVID-19 hits hotel industry; revenue per room drops 13-29% in January-March in top cities: Report

AIIMS to exempt patients from paying charges till patient care services restored fully

AIIMS to exempt patients from paying charges till patient care services restored fully

most popular

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.