Sonata Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,015.53 crore, up 13.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,015.53 crore in June 2023 up 13.3% from Rs. 1,778.86 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 120.12 crore in June 2023 up 11.47% from Rs. 107.76 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 206.40 crore in June 2023 up 29.14% from Rs. 159.83 crore in June 2022.

Sonata EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.66 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.37 in June 2022.

Sonata shares closed at 1,061.80 on July 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given 82.85% returns over the last 6 months and 113.02% over the last 12 months.