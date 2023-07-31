English
    Sonata Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,015.53 crore, up 13.3% Y-o-Y

    July 31, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sonata Software are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,015.53 crore in June 2023 up 13.3% from Rs. 1,778.86 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 120.12 crore in June 2023 up 11.47% from Rs. 107.76 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 206.40 crore in June 2023 up 29.14% from Rs. 159.83 crore in June 2022.

    Sonata EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.66 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.37 in June 2022.

    Sonata shares closed at 1,061.80 on July 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given 82.85% returns over the last 6 months and 113.02% over the last 12 months.

    Sonata Software
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,015.531,913.501,778.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,015.531,913.501,778.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,344.591,349.001,425.93
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.1111.73-105.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost326.14256.79214.28
    Depreciation31.2018.9212.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses150.42144.38102.24
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax147.07132.68128.67
    Other Income28.1324.9718.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax175.20157.65146.86
    Interest20.837.173.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax154.37150.48143.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax154.37150.48143.13
    Tax34.2536.7135.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities120.12113.77107.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period120.12113.77107.76
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates120.12113.77107.76
    Equity Share Capital13.8713.8710.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.668.2010.37
    Diluted EPS8.658.2010.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.668.2010.37
    Diluted EPS8.658.2010.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 31, 2023 09:44 am

