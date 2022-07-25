 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sonata Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,778.86 crore, up 40.23% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 10:43 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sonata Software are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,778.86 crore in June 2022 up 40.23% from Rs. 1,268.54 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 107.76 crore in June 2022 up 24.25% from Rs. 86.73 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 159.83 crore in June 2022 up 23.77% from Rs. 129.13 crore in June 2021.

Sonata EPS has increased to Rs. 10.37 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.35 in June 2021.

Sonata shares closed at 719.30 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.92% returns over the last 6 months and -7.15% over the last 12 months.

Sonata Software
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,778.86 1,463.63 1,268.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,778.86 1,463.63 1,268.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,320.70 1,036.07 934.61
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 214.28 205.32 167.75
Depreciation 12.97 13.07 9.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 102.24 114.14 65.20
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 128.67 95.03 91.09
Other Income 18.19 45.03 28.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 146.86 140.06 119.24
Interest 3.73 4.23 4.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 143.13 135.83 114.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 143.13 135.83 114.82
Tax 35.37 34.93 28.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 107.76 100.90 86.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 107.76 100.90 86.73
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 107.76 100.90 86.73
Equity Share Capital 10.39 10.39 10.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- 1,088.81 895.08
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.37 9.71 8.35
Diluted EPS 10.37 9.70 8.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.37 9.71 8.35
Diluted EPS 10.37 9.70 8.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 25, 2022 10:33 pm
