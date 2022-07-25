Sonata Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,778.86 crore, up 40.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,778.86 crore in June 2022 up 40.23% from Rs. 1,268.54 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 107.76 crore in June 2022 up 24.25% from Rs. 86.73 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 159.83 crore in June 2022 up 23.77% from Rs. 129.13 crore in June 2021.

Sonata EPS has increased to Rs. 10.37 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.35 in June 2021.

Sonata shares closed at 719.30 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.92% returns over the last 6 months and -7.15% over the last 12 months.