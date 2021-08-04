Sonata Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,268.54 crore, up 33.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,268.54 crore in June 2021 up 33.19% from Rs. 952.44 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.73 crore in June 2021 up 73.74% from Rs. 49.92 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 129.13 crore in June 2021 up 59.01% from Rs. 81.21 crore in June 2020.

Sonata EPS has increased to Rs. 8.35 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.80 in June 2020.

Sonata shares closed at 784.45 on August 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 94.99% returns over the last 6 months and 191.40% over the last 12 months.