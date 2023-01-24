Sonata Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,260.78 crore, up 21.68% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,260.78 1,495.98 1,858.02 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2,260.78 1,495.98 1,858.02 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 1,724.39 982.31 1,456.82 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 31.05 36.56 -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 239.76 222.28 188.95 Depreciation 13.62 13.62 12.68 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 109.32 100.20 80.58 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 142.64 141.01 118.99 Other Income 16.55 11.11 15.27 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 159.19 152.12 134.26 Interest 3.85 3.79 4.67 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 155.34 148.33 129.59 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 155.34 148.33 129.59 Tax 37.68 35.62 31.92 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 117.66 112.71 97.67 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 117.66 112.71 97.67 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 117.66 112.71 97.67 Equity Share Capital 13.87 13.86 10.39 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.48 8.13 9.40 Diluted EPS 8.48 8.13 9.39 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.48 8.13 9.40 Diluted EPS 8.48 8.13 9.39 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited