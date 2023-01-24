Sonata Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,260.78 crore, up 21.68% Y-o-Y
January 24, 2023 / 06:09 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sonata Software are:Net Sales at Rs 2,260.78 crore in December 2022 up 21.68% from Rs. 1,858.02 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 117.66 crore in December 2022 up 20.47% from Rs. 97.67 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 172.81 crore in December 2022 up 17.61% from Rs. 146.94 crore in December 2021.
Sonata EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.48 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.40 in December 2021.
|Sonata shares closed at 593.10 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.88% returns over the last 6 months and -3.39% over the last 12 months.
|Sonata Software
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,260.78
|1,495.98
|1,858.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,260.78
|1,495.98
|1,858.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1,724.39
|982.31
|1,456.82
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|31.05
|36.56
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|239.76
|222.28
|188.95
|Depreciation
|13.62
|13.62
|12.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|109.32
|100.20
|80.58
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|142.64
|141.01
|118.99
|Other Income
|16.55
|11.11
|15.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|159.19
|152.12
|134.26
|Interest
|3.85
|3.79
|4.67
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|155.34
|148.33
|129.59
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|155.34
|148.33
|129.59
|Tax
|37.68
|35.62
|31.92
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|117.66
|112.71
|97.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|117.66
|112.71
|97.67
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|117.66
|112.71
|97.67
|Equity Share Capital
|13.87
|13.86
|10.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.48
|8.13
|9.40
|Diluted EPS
|8.48
|8.13
|9.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.48
|8.13
|9.40
|Diluted EPS
|8.48
|8.13
|9.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
