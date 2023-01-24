English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sonata Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,260.78 crore, up 21.68% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 06:09 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sonata Software are:Net Sales at Rs 2,260.78 crore in December 2022 up 21.68% from Rs. 1,858.02 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 117.66 crore in December 2022 up 20.47% from Rs. 97.67 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 172.81 crore in December 2022 up 17.61% from Rs. 146.94 crore in December 2021.
    Sonata EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.48 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.40 in December 2021.Sonata shares closed at 593.10 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.88% returns over the last 6 months and -3.39% over the last 12 months.
    Sonata Software
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,260.781,495.981,858.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,260.781,495.981,858.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,724.39982.311,456.82
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks31.0536.56--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost239.76222.28188.95
    Depreciation13.6213.6212.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses109.32100.2080.58
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax142.64141.01118.99
    Other Income16.5511.1115.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax159.19152.12134.26
    Interest3.853.794.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax155.34148.33129.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax155.34148.33129.59
    Tax37.6835.6231.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities117.66112.7197.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period117.66112.7197.67
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates117.66112.7197.67
    Equity Share Capital13.8713.8610.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.488.139.40
    Diluted EPS8.488.139.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.488.139.40
    Diluted EPS8.488.139.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited