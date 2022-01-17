Sonata Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,858.02 crore, up 33.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,858.02 crore in December 2021 up 33.08% from Rs. 1,396.16 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.67 crore in December 2021 up 81.58% from Rs. 53.79 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 146.94 crore in December 2021 up 28.7% from Rs. 114.17 crore in December 2020.

Sonata EPS has increased to Rs. 9.40 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.18 in December 2020.

Sonata shares closed at 862.60 on January 14, 2022 (NSE)