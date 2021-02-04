Sonata Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,396.16 crore, up 12.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,396.16 crore in December 2020 up 12.88% from Rs. 1,236.88 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.79 crore in December 2020 down 29.09% from Rs. 75.86 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.17 crore in December 2020 down 3.46% from Rs. 118.26 crore in December 2019.

Sonata EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.18 in December 2020 from Rs. 7.30 in December 2019.

Sonata shares closed at 384.45 on February 03, 2021 (BSE)