Sonata Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,396.16 crore, up 12.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,396.16 crore in December 2020 up 12.88% from Rs. 1,236.88 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.79 crore in December 2020 down 29.09% from Rs. 75.86 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.17 crore in December 2020 down 3.46% from Rs. 118.26 crore in December 2019.

Sonata EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.18 in December 2020 from Rs. 7.30 in December 2019.

Sonata shares closed at 402.30 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 49.44% returns over the last 6 months and 17.15% over the last 12 months.