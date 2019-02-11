Sonata Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 843.96 crore, up 10.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 843.96 crore in December 2018 up 10.07% from Rs. 766.75 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.07 crore in December 2018 up 29.92% from Rs. 49.32 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.06 crore in December 2018 up 32.82% from Rs. 71.57 crore in December 2017.

Sonata EPS has increased to Rs. 6.17 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.75 in December 2017.

Sonata shares closed at 333.55 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 6.09% returns over the last 6 months and 14.72% over the last 12 months.