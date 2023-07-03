Sonam Clock Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.39 crore, down 34.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.39 crore in March 2023 down 34.16% from Rs. 26.41 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2023 down 63.74% from Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2023 down 43.3% from Rs. 3.51 crore in March 2022.

Sonam Clock EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.60 in March 2022.

Sonam Clock shares closed at 51.20 on June 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.50% returns over the last 6 months and -40.71% over the last 12 months.