Sonam Clock Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.41 crore, down 17.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.41 crore in March 2022 down 17.38% from Rs. 31.97 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2022 up 12.14% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.51 crore in March 2022 up 35% from Rs. 2.60 crore in March 2021.

Sonam Clock EPS has increased to Rs. 1.60 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.43 in March 2021.

Sonam Clock shares closed at 90.05 on June 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.51% returns over the last 6 months and 104.66% over the last 12 months.