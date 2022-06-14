 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sonam Clock Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.41 crore, down 17.38% Y-o-Y

Jun 14, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sonam Clock are:

Net Sales at Rs 26.41 crore in March 2022 down 17.38% from Rs. 31.97 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2022 up 12.14% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.51 crore in March 2022 up 35% from Rs. 2.60 crore in March 2021.

Sonam Clock EPS has increased to Rs. 1.60 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.43 in March 2021.

Sonam Clock shares closed at 90.05 on June 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.51% returns over the last 6 months and 104.66% over the last 12 months.

Sonam Clock
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Sep'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 26.32 22.18 15.46
Other Operating Income 0.09 0.05 0.27
Total Income From Operations 26.41 22.23 15.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 14.51 5.60 12.09
Purchase of Traded Goods 10.58 9.85 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.27 2.13 -2.61
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.73 1.48 1.48
Depreciation 0.93 0.41 0.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.58 2.09 3.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.36 0.68 1.35
Other Income 0.21 0.02 0.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.58 0.70 1.62
Interest 0.50 0.56 0.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.08 0.14 1.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.08 0.14 1.20
Tax 0.47 -0.20 0.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.60 0.33 0.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.60 0.33 0.90
Equity Share Capital 10.01 10.01 10.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 24.67 23.07 14.27
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.60 0.33 0.90
Diluted EPS 1.60 0.33 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.60 0.33 0.90
Diluted EPS 1.60 0.33 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 14, 2022 09:33 am
