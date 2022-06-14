English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:OneScore in association with Moneycontrol is hosting a Masterclass and talking about, “How Can the Young Recover from Bad Debt?” on 14-Jun, 4pm. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sonam Clock Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.41 crore, down 17.38% Y-o-Y

    June 14, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sonam Clock are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.41 crore in March 2022 down 17.38% from Rs. 31.97 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2022 up 12.14% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.51 crore in March 2022 up 35% from Rs. 2.60 crore in March 2021.

    Sonam Clock EPS has increased to Rs. 1.60 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.43 in March 2021.

    Close

    Sonam Clock shares closed at 90.05 on June 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.51% returns over the last 6 months and 104.66% over the last 12 months.

    Sonam Clock
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Sep'18
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.3222.1815.46
    Other Operating Income0.090.050.27
    Total Income From Operations26.4122.2315.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.515.6012.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.589.85--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.272.13-2.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.731.481.48
    Depreciation0.930.410.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.582.093.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.360.681.35
    Other Income0.210.020.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.580.701.62
    Interest0.500.560.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.080.141.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.080.141.20
    Tax0.47-0.200.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.600.330.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.600.330.90
    Equity Share Capital10.0110.0110.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves24.6723.0714.27
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.600.330.90
    Diluted EPS1.600.33--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.600.330.90
    Diluted EPS1.600.33--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Sonam Clock
    first published: Jun 14, 2022 09:33 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.