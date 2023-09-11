Sonam Clock Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.37 crore, down 19.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.37 crore in June 2023 down 19.88% from Rs. 21.68 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2023 down 42.58% from Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.27 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 2.27 crore in June 2022.

Sonam Clock EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.38 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.66 in June 2022.

Sonam Clock shares closed at 60.50 on September 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.24% returns over the last 6 months and 39.72% over the last 12 months.