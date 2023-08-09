English
    Sonam Clock Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.37 crore, down 19.88% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 09:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sonam Clock are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.37 crore in June 2023 down 19.88% from Rs. 21.68 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2023 down 42.58% from Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.27 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 2.27 crore in June 2022.

    Sonam Clock EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.38 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.66 in June 2022.

    Sonam Clock shares closed at 50.70 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.99% returns over the last 6 months and 28.19% over the last 12 months.

    Sonam Clock
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.2417.3021.56
    Other Operating Income0.120.090.12
    Total Income From Operations17.3717.3921.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.987.549.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.014.069.66
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.561.05-2.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.301.541.18
    Depreciation0.570.560.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.441.371.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.621.271.53
    Other Income0.080.160.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.701.431.75
    Interest0.630.570.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.070.861.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.070.861.19
    Tax0.310.28-0.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.750.581.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.750.581.31
    Equity Share Capital20.0220.0220.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves19.4218.67--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.380.290.66
    Diluted EPS0.380.29--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.380.290.66
    Diluted EPS0.380.29--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 9, 2023 09:44 am

