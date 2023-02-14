Sonam Clock Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.11 crore, down 0.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.11 crore in December 2022 down 0.54% from Rs. 22.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2022 up 288.33% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.99 crore in December 2022 up 169.37% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2021.