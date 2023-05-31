Sonal Mercant Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.97 crore, up 57.86% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sonal Mercantile are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.97 crore in March 2023 up 57.86% from Rs. 5.68 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.84 crore in March 2023 up 22.74% from Rs. 2.32 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.39 crore in March 2023 up 53.38% from Rs. 5.47 crore in March 2022.

    Sonal Mercant EPS has increased to Rs. 1.93 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.57 in March 2022.

    Sonal Mercant shares closed at 78.44 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -34.03% returns over the last 6 months and 114.02% over the last 12 months.

    Sonal Mercantile
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.976.375.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.976.375.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.060.14
    Depreciation0.020.02--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.42--0.09
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.100.060.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.376.245.41
    Other Income----0.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.376.245.47
    Interest4.703.772.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.672.473.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.672.473.12
    Tax0.820.620.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.841.852.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.841.852.32
    Equity Share Capital14.7414.7414.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves20.6820.6814.59
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.931.261.57
    Diluted EPS1.931.261.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.931.261.57
    Diluted EPS1.931.261.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Sonal Mercant #Sonal Mercantile
    first published: May 31, 2023 01:22 pm