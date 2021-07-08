Sonal Mercant Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.61 crore, up 39.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.61 crore in March 2021 up 39.52% from Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2021 up 154.73% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.44 crore in March 2021 up 49.49% from Rs. 2.97 crore in March 2020.

Sonal Mercant EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.19 in March 2020.

Sonal Mercant shares closed at 22.55 on July 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given 49.83% returns over the last 6 months and 2.73% over the last 12 months.