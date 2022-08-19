Sonal Mercant Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.69 crore, up 12.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.69 crore in June 2022 up 12.19% from Rs. 5.07 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.78 crore in June 2022 up 32.33% from Rs. 1.35 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.38 crore in June 2022 down 51.82% from Rs. 4.94 crore in June 2021.

Sonal Mercant EPS has increased to Rs. 1.21 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.91 in June 2021.

Sonal Mercant shares closed at 42.25 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.58% returns over the last 6 months and 98.36% over the last 12 months.