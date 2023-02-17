Sonal Mercant Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.37 crore, up 27.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.37 crore in December 2022 up 27.63% from Rs. 4.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2022 up 49.85% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.26 crore in December 2022 up 28.54% from Rs. 4.87 crore in December 2021.

Sonal Mercant EPS has increased to Rs. 1.26 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.84 in December 2021.

Sonal Mercant shares closed at 80.15 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 78.11% returns over the last 6 months and 110.92% over the last 12 months.