Sonal Mercant Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.71 crore, up 35.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.71 crore in December 2020 up 35.85% from Rs. 3.47 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2020 up 233.97% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.53 crore in December 2020 up 40.68% from Rs. 3.22 crore in December 2019.

Sonal Mercant EPS has increased to Rs. 0.75 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.22 in December 2019.

Sonal Mercant shares closed at 17.48 on March 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given -29.80% returns over the last 6 months and -20.00% over the last 12 months.