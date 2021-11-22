Sonal Mercant Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.04 crore, up 7.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.04 crore in September 2021 up 7.76% from Rs. 4.67 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.92 crore in September 2021 up 57.78% from Rs. 3.12 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.96 crore in September 2021 up 9.73% from Rs. 4.52 crore in September 2020.

Sonal Mercant EPS has increased to Rs. 3.34 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.12 in September 2020.

Sonal Mercant shares closed at 30.30 on November 18, 2021 (BSE)