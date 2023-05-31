Sonal Mercant Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.97 crore, up 57.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.97 crore in March 2023 up 57.86% from Rs. 5.68 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.53 crore in March 2023 down 19.31% from Rs. 5.61 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.39 crore in March 2023 up 53.38% from Rs. 5.47 crore in March 2022.

Sonal Mercant EPS has increased to Rs. 19.27 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.81 in March 2022.

Sonal Mercant shares closed at 78.44 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -34.03% returns over the last 6 months and 114.02% over the last 12 months.