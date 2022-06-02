Sonal Mercant Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.68 crore, up 23.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.68 crore in March 2022 up 23.22% from Rs. 4.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.61 crore in March 2022 up 33.12% from Rs. 4.21 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.47 crore in March 2022 up 23.2% from Rs. 4.44 crore in March 2021.

Sonal Mercant EPS has increased to Rs. 3.81 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.86 in March 2021.

Sonal Mercant shares closed at 42.00 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.51% returns over the last 6 months and 115.38% over the last 12 months.