Sonal Mercant Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.61 crore, up 39.52% Y-o-Y

July 08, 2021 / 07:16 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sonal Mercantile are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.61 crore in March 2021 up 39.52% from Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.21 crore in March 2021 up 1402.07% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.44 crore in March 2021 up 49.49% from Rs. 2.97 crore in March 2020.

Sonal Mercant EPS has increased to Rs. 2.86 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.19 in March 2020.

Sonal Mercant shares closed at 22.55 on July 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given 49.83% returns over the last 6 months and 2.73% over the last 12 months.

Sonal Mercantile
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations4.614.713.30
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations4.614.713.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.130.160.21
Depreciation0.00----
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.040.020.13
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.444.532.96
Other Income----0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.444.532.97
Interest2.423.063.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.021.48-0.84
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.021.48-0.84
Tax0.670.370.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.351.11-1.02
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.351.11-1.02
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates2.872.221.30
Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.213.320.28
Equity Share Capital14.7414.7414.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves166.36166.36--
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.862.250.19
Diluted EPS2.862.250.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.862.250.19
Diluted EPS2.862.250.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 8, 2021 07:00 pm

